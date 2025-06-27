Associated Alcohols gains after launching whiskey 'Hillfort' in Uttar Pradesh

Associated Alcohols & Breweries jumped 3.97% to Rs 1,116.25 after the company launched its premium blended malt whisky 'Hillfort' in Uttar Pradesh, available across select retail outlets.

Following the commercial rollout of Hillfort, the company intends to introduce additional proprietary products including Nicobar Gin, CP Vodka, and other premium products, as part of a phased pan-India expansion strategy.

The company said that it plans to launch its premium products in a few more states shortly, and the same shall be communicated to the exchange upon execution.

Prasann Kumar Kedia, managing director, stated The launch of Hillfort in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant milestone in our journey toward premiumization and strategic geographic expansion. We are thrilled to introduce our premium offering to one of Indias most evolved and discerning liquor markets. This move underscores our commitment to delivering differentiated, high-quality spirits that resonate with modern consumers, and we look forward to deepening our presence in this important region.