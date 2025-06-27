Hitachi Energy gains after bagging order from Power Grid Corporation for supply of transformers

Hitachi Energy India rose 2.42% to Rs 19,876.95 after the company announced that it has secured an order from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV), 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA) single-phase transformers.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that India requires a sustainable, flexible, and secure grid to meet its energy transition objectives. These include the integration of renewable energy sources and the electrification of industries and transportation. As a result, demand for power transformers in the country has surgedgrowing at a compound annual growth rate of 15% over the past two years. To address this rising demand, utilities in India and globally are shifting from short-term, project-based approaches to long-term, program-based planning.

The Ultra High Voltage (UHV) AC 765 kV transformers are designed to enhance grid reliability, security, and efficiency. Once deployed, these units will be capable of transmitting power equivalent to the average electricity consumption of 30 million Indian households. Higher voltage transmission, such as 765 kV, enables efficient bulk transfer of power over long distances, significantly reducing losses and lowering operating costs, making electricity more affordable for consumers. 765 kV transformers reduce transmission lines and cut land use and construction costs while enhancing grid security with high capacity. The transformers will be manufactured at Hitachi Energy Indias power transformer facility in Maneja, Vadodara, Gujarat, reinforcing the companys commitment to local manufacturing and self-reliant production.

In a notable global development, Hitachi Energy recently successfully tested the worlds first 765-kV / 400-kV single-phase, 250 MVA natural ester-filled transformer. This breakthrough innovation offers a biodegradable and fire-safe alternative to traditional transformer oils, enhancing environmental and operational safety for ultra-high-voltage alternating current (AC) systems. Hitachi Energy India provides product, system, software, and service solutions across the entire power value chain. The portfolio includes an extensive range of high-voltage products, transformers, grid automation products, and power quality products and systems. The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company. The counter rose 0.57% to Rs 292.10 on the BSE.