NSE SME Prizor Viztech sizzles on debut

Shares of Prizor Viztech were trading at Rs 173.55 on the NSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 87. The scrip was listed at Rs 165.30, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The scrip was listed at Rs 165.30, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 173.55 and a low of Rs 165.30. About 5.23 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prizor Viztech's IPO was subscribed 147.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 July 2024 and it closed on 16 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 28,91,200 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 68.28% from 93.59% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements of company towards setting up of display centre and inventory storage, funding working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Prizor Viztech on 11 July 2024, raised Rs 7.08 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.14 lakh shares at Rs 87 per share to 4 anchor investor.

Prizor Viztech offers security systems for various uses like retail stores and government buildings. They sell CCTV cameras, recorders, and monitors. They also sell TVs and touch panels, but these are from other companies. The company has a team of 29 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 35.65 crore and net profit of Rs 5.57 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

