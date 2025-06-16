NSE SME Sacheerome hits high notes on debut

Shares of Sacheerome were trading at Rs 156.10 on the NSE, a premium of 53.04% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 153, a premium of 50% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 2.03% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 159.90 and a low of Rs 145.35. About 28.09 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sacheerome's IPO was subscribed 291.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 June 2025 and it closed on 11 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 96-102 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 60,40,800 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Yeida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Sacheerome on 6 June 2025, raised Rs 17.53 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17,19,600 shares at Rs 102 per share to 8 anchor investors. Sacheerome is engaged in business of creation & manufacturing of fragrance and flavours. Its fragrances portfolio serves segment as personal care & wash, body care, hair care & wash, fabric care, home care, baby care, fine fragrance, air care, pet care, mens grooming, hygiene & wellness and various other industries. The companys flavours offerings are used by in beverage, bakery, confectionery, dairy products, health & nutrition, oral care, shisha, meat products, dry flavours, seasonings and others. As of 31st March 2025, the company had total 158 employees.