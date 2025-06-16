NSE SME Sacheerome hits high notes on debut

Shares of Sacheerome were trading at Rs 156.10 on the NSE, a premium of 53.04% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.The scrip was listed at Rs 153, a premium of 50% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 2.03% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 159.90 and a low of Rs 145.35. About 28.09 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Sacheerome's IPO was subscribed 291.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 June 2025 and it closed on 11 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 96-102 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 60,40,800 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Yeida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and general corporate purpose.
Ahead of the IPO, Sacheerome on 6 June 2025, raised Rs 17.53 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17,19,600 shares at Rs 102 per share to 8 anchor investors.
Sacheerome is engaged in business of creation & manufacturing of fragrance and flavours. Its fragrances portfolio serves segment as personal care & wash, body care, hair care & wash, fabric care, home care, baby care, fine fragrance, air care, pet care, mens grooming, hygiene & wellness and various other industries. The companys flavours offerings are used by in beverage, bakery, confectionery, dairy products, health & nutrition, oral care, shisha, meat products, dry flavours, seasonings and others. As of 31st March 2025, the company had total 158 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 10.75 crore and net profit of Rs 15.98 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
