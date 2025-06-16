Tata Motors tumbles on weak JLR outlook

Tata Motors dropped 5.26% to Rs 674.60 after its UK-based unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), issued a softer outlook for FY26, dampening investor sentiment.JLR now expects an EBIT margin of 5-7% for FY26, down from the 8.5% it clocked in FY25. Adding to the pressure, the company guided for free cash flow to be "close to zero" this year, compared to 1.5 billion pounds in FY25.
The management is eyeing a rebound in free cash flow by FY27-28 and eventually aims to push EBIT margins back to 10%, though no specific timeline has been laid out.
JLR remains critical to Tata Motors bottom line -- contributing 71% to revenue and 80% to profitability in FY25. While average revenue per unit stayed above 70,000 pounds, it was flat year-on-year.
On the trade front, the company continues to engage with the Trump administration over tariffs. A UK-US trade deal is expected to reduce tariffs from the current 27.5%, although Slovakia exports still face the full charge.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations declined 51.74% to Rs 8,470 crore while revenue from operations increased 0.39% to Rs 119,503 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app