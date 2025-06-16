Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors tumbles on weak JLR outlook

Tata Motors tumbles on weak JLR outlook

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors dropped 5.26% to Rs 674.60 after its UK-based unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), issued a softer outlook for FY26, dampening investor sentiment.

JLR now expects an EBIT margin of 5-7% for FY26, down from the 8.5% it clocked in FY25. Adding to the pressure, the company guided for free cash flow to be "close to zero" this year, compared to 1.5 billion pounds in FY25.

The management is eyeing a rebound in free cash flow by FY27-28 and eventually aims to push EBIT margins back to 10%, though no specific timeline has been laid out.

JLR remains critical to Tata Motors bottom line -- contributing 71% to revenue and 80% to profitability in FY25. While average revenue per unit stayed above 70,000 pounds, it was flat year-on-year.

On the trade front, the company continues to engage with the Trump administration over tariffs. A UK-US trade deal is expected to reduce tariffs from the current 27.5%, although Slovakia exports still face the full charge.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations declined 51.74% to Rs 8,470 crore while revenue from operations increased 0.39% to Rs 119,503 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Dishman Carbogen spurts after turnaround Q4 outcome

Paras Defence and Space Technologies get facilities rated

Landmark Immigration Consultants changes company name

JMJ Fintech updates on right Issue

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story