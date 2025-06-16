B R Goyal Infra bags Rs 4-cr work order from NHDC

B R Goyal Infrastructure has announced that it has received a work order valued at Rs 4.22 crore from NHDC for the repair and recarpeting of the Barwaha-Siddhwarkut road near the omkareshwar power station in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official exchange filing, the accepted contract value stands at Rs 4,22,45,945 and the project is scheduled to be completed within 10 months.

The company further clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties. Neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

B R Goyal Infrastructure is one of the leading companies specializing in the construction and development of infrastructure projects like roads, highways, bridges, and buildings. The company also helps to provide EPC services to third parties by offering them the construction of roads & highways, commercial complexes, industrial parks, housing projects, and HAM projects. The company is also engaged in wind power generation, the manufacturing of ready-mix concrete (RMC), and toll collection contracts (TCC).