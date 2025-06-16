Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence and Space Technologies get facilities rated

Paras Defence and Space Technologies get facilities rated

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
By ICRA

Paras Defence and Space Technologies long term and short term facilities have been affirmed the ratings for the long-term and short-term facilities of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited with a change in Outlook from Stable to Positive by ICRA Limited, Credit rating Agency.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

