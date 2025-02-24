Balrampur Chini Mills to set up PLA bio polymer unit in Uttar Pradesh

Balrampur Chini Mills has announced to set up a Polylactic Acid (PLA) biopolymer manufacturing unit at Kumbhi, Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 2,850 crore.

This plant will be Indias first industrial-scale biopolymer facility and will set a new global benchmark in sustainable manufacturing. It will be powered entirely by 100% renewable energy throughout the production process and will be the first location where sugarcane is transformed into PLA in a single, integrated site, showcasing a truly closed-loop sustainability model.

With an annual production capacity of 80,000 tonnes, the plant will produce 100% industrially compostable and bio-based PLA (Poly Lactic Acid), a versatile material ideal for replacing banned single-use plastic (SUP) items such as straws, disposable cutlery, food trays, bottles, curd cups, and carry bags.

The PLA produced at this facility can also be anaerobically digested to produce biogas and fertilizer, addressing both waste management and emissions. The production process emits 68% less greenhouse gases compared to conventional plastics, and as the worlds first PLA plant fully powered by renewable energy, emissions will be reduced even further.

The project is expected to generate 225 direct jobs in manufacturing, R&D, and operations, with over 2,000 indirect jobs created across the value chain. The facility will strengthen Uttar Pradeshs industrial economy, positioning it as a hub for biopolymer production and exports. It is expected to attract both foreign and domestic investments, promoting advancements in green chemistry, sustainable manufacturing, and Indias circular economy while reducing reliance on imported plastics.

Vivek Saraogi, chairman & MD, Balrampur Chini Mills, stated, We are deeply honored as the ground-breaking ceremony of this project commenced in the auspicious presence of Honble CM Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji. The establishment of Indias first PLA biopolymer manufacturing facility represents a monumental leap in our nations industrial sustainability journey. By producing PLA at industrial scale, we are not only reducing dependence on fossil fuels but also setting new benchmarks for responsible manufacturing.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our team for achieving this significant milestone. With this biggest investment in the companys 50-year legacy, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited continues to pave the way for an eco-friendly, self-reliant India, positioning the country as a global leader in biopolymer manufacturing.

Avantika Saraogi, executive director, Balrampur Chini Mills, expressed her gratitude, saying, This plant is a testament to the synergy between progressive policy frameworks and private sector innovation. This plant will augment in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leader in biopolymer production, boosting industrial growth, and making India a key player in the bio-based economy globally by tapping into the rich biomass reserves of the country and paving the way for its emergence as a key export hub. By attracting both domestic and foreign investments, we can meaningfully contribute to strengthening India's circular economy and reducing reliance on plastic imports.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. The allied businesses of the company comprise distillery operations and cogeneration of power.

The company reported a 22.8% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 70.47 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 91.33 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 3.1% YoY to Rs 1,192.15 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills rose 0.32% to Rs 482.65 on the BSE.

