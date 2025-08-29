NSE to conduct mock trading session in F&O segment on August 30

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold a mock trading session on Saturday, 30 August 2025, as part of its routine system preparedness checks. The mock session will be conducted from the Disaster Recovery (DR) site, and the exchange clarified that no new version release is involved.

According to the exchange, the schedule includes a morning block deal window opening at 8:45 am, followed by the pre-open session at 9:00 am and a special pre-open session for IPO and relisted securities closing randomly by 9:45 am. The normal market will open at 9:15 am, while stocks under the special pre-open session will commence trading at 10:00 am.