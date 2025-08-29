Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's real GDP growth clocks five-quarter high in Q1FY26, Government Final Consumption Expenditure bounces back

India's real GDP growth clocks five-quarter high in Q1FY26, Government Final Consumption Expenditure bounces back

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June Quarter (Q1) of Financial Year (FY) 2025-26 today. It noted that Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26 over the growth rate of 6.5% during Q1 of FY 2024-25. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26. The latest quarterly print marked an improvement compared to 7.4% in March-25 quarter and is the best show by real GDP growth rate in five quarters.

Agriculture and Allied Sector has observed the Real GVA growth rate of 3.7%, as compared to the growth rate of 1.5% registered in Q1 of last financial year. Secondary Sectors, prominently Manufacturing (7.7%) and Construction (7.6%) Sector has registered above 7.5% growth rate at Constant Prices in this quarter. Mining & Quarrying (-3.1%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other Utility Services Sector (0.5%) has seen moderated Real growth rate during Q1 of FY 2025-26. Tertiary Sector (9.3%) has recorded substantial growth rate at Constant Prices in Q1 of FY 2025-26, over the growth rate of 6.8% in Q1 of FY 2024-25.

Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) has bounced back, registering 9.7% growth rate in Nominal terms during Q1 of FY 2025-26, over the growth rate of 4.0% in Q1 of FY 2024-25. In real terms, it showed a growth of 7.4% compared to a contraction of 0.3% in same quarter of previous fiscal.
Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) has reported 7.0% growth rate during Q1 of FY 2025-26 as compared to the 8.3% growth rate in the corresponding period of previous financial year. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) has recorded 7.8% growth rate at Constant Prices, improving over the growth rate of 6.7% in Q1 of FY 2024-25.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q1 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 47.89 lakh crore, against Rs 44.42 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25, registering a growth rate of 7.8%. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q1 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 86.05 lakh crore, against Rs 79.08 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.8%. Real GVA in Q1 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 44.64 lakh crore, against Rs 41.47 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25, registering a growth rate of 7.6%. Nominal GVA in Q1 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 78.25 lakh crore, against Rs 71.95 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.8%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark 0.37% higher

Reliance Jio to file for IPO by first half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance, Google Cloud to build AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar

Reliance Industries forms AI subsidiary, inks $100 mn JV with Meta

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story