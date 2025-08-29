Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark 0.37% higher

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day that might show core personal consumption expenditures prices rose 2.9 percent in July, the fastest pace in five months.

Recent strong U.S. economic data soothed recession jitters but also fueled concerns about persistent inflation amid geopolitical factors like the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Analysts say that a higher-than-expected print may not take a September rate cut off the table.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he wants to start cutting U.S. interest rates next month.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37 percent to 3,857.93, extending its stellar performance through August driven by increased domestic liquidity.