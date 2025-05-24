NTPC consolidated net profit rises 23.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 49833.70 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 23.38% to Rs 7611.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6168.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 49833.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47628.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.54% to Rs 23422.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20811.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 188138.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178524.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

49833.7047628.19188138.06178524.8029.6129.3728.7728.6315285.8512434.4749599.5244345.2810622.788163.7132198.3328141.657611.226168.7323422.4620811.89

