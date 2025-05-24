Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 21.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 375.73 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics declined 21.01% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 375.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.33% to Rs 46.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.61% to Rs 1418.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1166.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

