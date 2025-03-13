Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives rises after bagging export order from international clients

Premier Explosives rises after bagging export order from international clients

Image
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Premier Explosives added 2.93% to Rs 332.05 after the company announced that it has received an export order for Rs 21.45 crore from international clients.

The contract is for supply of defence explosives to be delivered within a period of 5 months.

Premier Explosives is engaged in manufacture of high-energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuses, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defense, space, homeland security and such other areas.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 9.22 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1.71 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales surged 272.4% to Rs 165.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 44.56 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jubilant Pharmova arm gets EIR from USFDA for Maryland facility

Nazara Technologies COO Sudhir Kamath resigns

Nifty scale above 22,500; PSU bank shares rally

Barometers trade with tiny gains; breadth negative

Ola Electric announces Holi flash sale offers on its S1 range of e-scooters

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story