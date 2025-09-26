Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar capacity at Bhuj

NTPC Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar capacity at Bhuj

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that part capacity of 25 MW Solar out of the total installed capacity of 37.5 MW (Solar) Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 27 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

