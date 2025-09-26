NTPC Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar capacity at Bhuj

NTPC Green Energy announced that part capacity of 25 MW Solar out of the total installed capacity of 37.5 MW (Solar) Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 27 September 2025.

