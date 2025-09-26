Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp has appointed Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the company effective 01 October 2025.

With over 24 years of experience across diverse industries, Madhuri is a seasoned HR leader known for driving transformational change, building high-performance cultures, and aligning people strategies with business growth. She will be joining Hero MotoCorp from Emaar India, where she served as CHRO and Head of Communities, leading large-scale HR and organizational initiatives.

Prior to Emaar, she spent 16 years at Dalmia Bharat Group in leadership roles, including HR Head for the Cement business, as well as Corporate HR Head and Executive Director - HR. She played a key role in performance management, talent strategy, cultural transformation, and HR integration during mergers and acquisitions, alongside managing industrial relations across 14 plants. She began her career with Bharti Airtel, contributing significantly to talent acquisition, performance management, and HR digitization during a high-growth phase.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

