Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 66 cr

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy reported 18% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.61 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 55.61 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 13.2% YoY to Rs 505.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As compared to Q2 FY25, the company's net profit surged by 72.4%, while revenue increased marginally by 0.24% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 99.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 23.8% as against Rs 80.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

The companys total expenses increased 25.8% YoY to Rs 482.22 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 206.10 crore (up 18.8% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 18.92 crore (up 111.2% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the company's net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 242.26 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue to Rs 1,587.37 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), promoted by Maharatna central public sector enterprise NTPC, is the largest renewable energy (excluding hydro) public sector enterprise in terms of operating capacity.

NTPC Green Energy listed on the bourses on 27 November 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 111.60, exhibiting a premium of 3.33% to the issue price.

The scrip slipped 3.57% to Rs 108.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

