NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 312.3, down 2.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.89% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 64.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 312.3, down 2.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 21980.75. The Sensex is at 72637.21, down 0.63%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 7.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38159.95, down 2.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 252.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.58 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 314.3, down 2.87% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 73.89% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 64.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News