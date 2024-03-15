IndusInd Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1463.8, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 43.82% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1463.8, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 21980.75. The Sensex is at 72637.21, down 0.63%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost around 2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46789.95, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.16 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1473.45, down 0.81% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 43.82% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News