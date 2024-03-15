Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

State Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 727.1, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.63% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 727.1, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 21980.75. The Sensex is at 72637.21, down 0.63%.State Bank of India has eased around 3.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46789.95, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 732.5, down 1.72% on the day. State Bank of India jumped 38.63% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

