NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 326.05, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 3.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36278.4, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.85 lakh shares in last one month.