NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 326.05, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 7.88% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 326.05, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 3.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36278.4, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 324.6, down 1.41% on the day. NTPC Ltd tumbled 19.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 7.88% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

