Shyam Metalics & Energy receives upgrade in credit ratings

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
From CRISIL

Shyam Metalics & Energy has receives upgrade in long term credit ratings as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 3,600 crore

Long term rating - CRISIL AA+/ Stable (upgrade)
Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

Rs 50 crore commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

