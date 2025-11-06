SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.42, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 5.69% up 0.17%. in NIFTY and a 7.88% up 17.42% in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.42, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 4.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36278.4, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23 lakh shares in last one month.