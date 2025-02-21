NTPC Ltd soars 0.95%, rises for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 328.25, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.33% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 328.25, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22810.7. The Sensex is at 75366.78, down 0.49%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 1.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 327.9, up 0.91% on the day. NTPC Ltd is down 3.33% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

