NTPC Ltd soars 1.05%, up for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 341, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.56% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 341, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25468.45. The Sensex is at 83519.94, up 0.09%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 1.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36532.4, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 181.74 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 341.7, up 0.98% on the day. NTPC Ltd is down 9.56% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 16.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.