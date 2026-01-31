NTPC Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 5,597 cr

NTPC reported an 8.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,597.05 crore on a 1.72% rise in net sales to Rs 45,845.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The revenue from power generation activity stood at Rs 44,657.81 in Q3 FY26, up 1.29% YoY. During the period under review, the company recorded Rs 4,894.80 crore as other income, up 17.82% YoY.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances declined 2.67% YoY to Rs 7,385.27 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 7,587.90 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expense rose 2.77% year on year to Rs 39,533.23 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 1,756.72 crore (up 8.23% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 5,297.09 crore (up 34.48% YoY) during the period under review.