Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 21.81% to Rs 143.23 crore

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) reported to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.81% to Rs 143.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales143.23117.58 22 OPM %16.458.95 -PBDT23.7810.07 136 PBT11.85-1.30 LP NP7.84-0.86 LP

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

