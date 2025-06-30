NTPC Renewable Energy commissions balance 120 MW of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project

NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third and last part capacity of 120 MW out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy at Shajapur, M.P, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 29.06.2025

