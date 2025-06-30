Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Renewable Energy commissions balance 120 MW of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project

NTPC Renewable Energy commissions balance 120 MW of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third and last part capacity of 120 MW out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy at Shajapur, M.P, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 29.06.2025

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

