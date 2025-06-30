Adani Green Energy surpasses 15,000 MW milestone

Adani Green Energy has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity, specifically reaching 15,539.9 MW. This accomplishment marks the fastest and largest capacity addition in India to date. The operational portfolio includes ~11,005.5 MW of solar, ~1,977.8 MW of wind, and ~2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to attain this landmark achievement, primarily through greenfield projects.

Speaking on the milestone, Ashish Khanna, CEO, AGEL, said: Surpassing the 15,000 MW milestone is a moment of immense pride. This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless focus and dedication. It would not have been possible without the far-sighted leadership of our promoters and the unwavering support of our investors, customers, team and partners who have stood by us at every step. Inspired by Mr Gautam Adani's ambition to position Adani as the global leader in renewable energy, AGEL is committed to setting new benchmarks in innovation and operational excellenceproving that clean energy can be delivered at unprecedented scale and speed. We aim to accelerate even faster from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, remaining steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions.

AGEL's 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power approximately 7.9 million households. The clean energy produced can light up thirteen individual Indian states. AGEL's operational portfolio can power the entire northeast region with renewable energy. The milestone coincides with AGEL completing 10 years of powering India with clean and affordable energy at unmatched speed and scale. Khavda, the epicenter: World's largest renewable energy plant (30,000 MW) Adani Green Energy is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren waste land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq kms, it is five times the size of Paris and will be even visible from space. Once complete, it will be the planet's largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalized cumulative capacity of 5,355.9 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far. The accelerated progress at Khavda underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.