GIFT Nifty points to bright start on strong global cues

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 30.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 1,397.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 588.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 2791.99 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

US Dow Jones futures surged over 250 points early Monday, signaling a strong start for Wall Street after last week's upbeat finish.

Asian shares traded higher, riding a wave of optimism despite mixed economic signals. Investors were closely watching fresh data from across the region, including industrial output numbers from South Korea and Japan, and China's latest PMI readings. In China, manufacturing activity contracted for the third straight month in June. The official manufacturing PMI inched up to 49.7 from May's 49.5, still below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction. Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI, which captures activity in services and construction, ticked up to 50.5 from 50.3. With the economy continuing to lose steam, hopes are building for fresh stimulus measures from Beijing.

Back in the US, Friday was a blockbuster session for equities. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level in over four months, gaining about 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite also reached an all-time high, closing at a record after adding about 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 1%. All three indices have made a solid comeback this month after Aprils slump, which was triggered by escalating trade tensions. Adding a political twist to the mix, the US Senate on Saturday narrowly voted 51-49 to begin debate on President Trumps sweeping "One Big Beautiful Bill." This legislation rolls together tax cuts, spending shifts, and border security measures. While the bill still faces a turbulent legislative journey, the vote kicks off up to 20 hours of debate. However, the Congressional Budget Office estimates it could swell the federal deficit by a staggering $3.3 trillion over the next ten years.

Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks advanced for the fourth straight session on Friday, buoyed by a mix of global and domestic tailwinds. The recent Israel-Iran truce helped cool geopolitical worries, while growing optimism over a potential US-India trade deal added to the cheer. Foreign institutional investor inflows added to the bullish sentiment. Even concerns around the July 9 US tariff deadline appeared to take a backseat, as news of a likely extension helped soothe nerves. The S&P BSE Sensex added 303.03 points or 0.36% to 84,058.90. The Nifty 50 index surged 88.80 points or 0.35% to 25,637.80. In four consecutive sessions, the Sensex jumped 2.64% while the Nifty rose 2.67%.