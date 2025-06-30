GTV Engineering receives LoI for order valued at Rs 14.51 cr

GTV Engineering has received Letter of Intent from M/s Gebr. Pfeiffer (India) on 27 June 2025 to supply 5 Nos Cement/Coal/Raw Mill Static Parts, Separating Wheel, Gap Type Seal & Water Nozzle required at JSW CM & Saint Gobain GC & Gold Crest KHD and Wonder RM & KM in 8 months in accordance with the technical specifications and the Terms and Conditions specified in the Letter of Intent dated 27 June 2025 with a Total Value of Supplies is Rs. 14.51 crore excluding GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News