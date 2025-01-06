Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Renewable Energy successfully bids for 1000 MW solar power project

NTPC Renewable Energy successfully bids for 1000 MW solar power project

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), has emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL). The tender, aimed at the "Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding," conducted on 3 January 2025.

NTPC REL secured a capacity of 1000 MW at an impressive tariff of Rs. 2.56/kWh. The Letter of Award (LOA) from UPPCL is awaited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade with small cuts; IT shares in demand

Wall Street Rebounds with Strong Tech Performance and Modest Manufacturing Recovery

KNR Constructions gains after bagging contract worth Rs 198 crore from Telangana Govt

Equitas SFB gains as total deposits jump 26% YoY in Q3 FY25

Macrotech Developers pre-sales surge 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story