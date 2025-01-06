NTPC Renewable Energy successfully bids for 1000 MW solar power project

In auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), has emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL). The tender, aimed at the "Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding," conducted on 3 January 2025.

NTPC REL secured a capacity of 1000 MW at an impressive tariff of Rs. 2.56/kWh. The Letter of Award (LOA) from UPPCL is awaited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News