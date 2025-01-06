KNR Constructions gains after bagging contract worth Rs 198 crore from Telangana Govt

KNR Constructions added 1.08% to Rs 350.40 after the company announced the receipt of letter of acceptance (LoA) for a contract worth Rs 198.28 crore from the Irrigation & CAD Department, Government of Telangana.

This project involves the construction of the. The scope of work includes earthwork excavation, embankment formation, and the provision of concrete lining, along with the construction of associated structures on the SRLIP to Paleru Link Canal in Khammam district.

The project has to be completed within a period of 24 months. The contract also has a defect liability period of 2 years.

KNR Constructions is a multi-domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 441.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 87.28% to Rs 1944.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

