Nu Vista standalone net profit rises 116.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nu Vista rose 116.16% to Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 1132.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1132.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.81% to Rs 21.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.40% to Rs 3784.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4000.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.