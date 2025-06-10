P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps over 9% in three days

P N Gadgil Jewellers climbed 4.64% to Rs 601.55 today, marking its third consecutive session of gains.

The stock has risen 9.24% in three consecutive sessions. Despite the recent momentum, it is still down a little over 18% in the past six months.

The jewellery retailer made its market debut on 17 September 2024, listing at Rs 834, a strong 73.75% premium over its issue price of Rs 480.

The companys IPO drew robust investor interest, with a subscription of 59.41 times. The offer was open from 10 to 12 September 2024, with a price band set between Rs 456 and Rs 480 per share.