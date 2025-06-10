Nifty hovers above 25,100 level; metal shares shine

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 6.33 points or 0.01% to 82,449.51. The Nifty 50 index added 21.85 points or 0.09% to 25,123.40.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.20%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,193 shares rose and 1,662 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.11% to 14.09. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 25,209, at a premium of 85.6 points as compared with the spot at 25,123.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 47 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.84% to 9,556.50. The index advanced 4.76% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Zinc (up 2.32%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.32%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.89%), Welspun Corp (up 1.75%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.71%), Vedanta (up 1.42%), NMDC (up 1.2%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.17%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.03%) and Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.71%) advanced.
On the other hand, Tata Steel (down 0.36%) and JSW Steel (down 0.1%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.01%. The company said that it has increased its stake in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL), its listed non-banking finance subsidiary, following the allotment of equity shares under MMFSLs Rs 2,996 crore rights issue.
Tata Power Company rose 0.28%. The company announced that its solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, has crossed 4 GW of cumulative solar module output at its facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app