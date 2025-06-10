National Highways Authority of India releases first ever Asset Monetization Strategy for Road Sector

To unlock value of operational National Highway assets and increase Public Private Partnership in Indias infrastructure development, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has released its first ever Asset Monetization Strategy for the Road Sector. The strategy presents a structured framework that provide a robust blueprint to mobilise capital through Toll-Operate-Transfer (ToT), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and securitisation models. These instruments have helped NHAI raise over Rs 1.4 lakh crore across more than 6,100 km of National Highways under National Monetisation Pipeline. The strategy is anchored on three core pillars that include Value Maximisation of Government Road Assets, Transparency of Processes and Dissemination of investor-relevant information, and market development through deepening the investor base as well as promoting stakeholder engagement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News