Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.02% to Rs 7266.80 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 20.13% to Rs 1137.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 947.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.02% to Rs 7266.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5812.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7266.805812.3168.5470.291599.441334.021532.001275.061137.83947.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News