Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 49.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales decline 13.78% to Rs 21961.20 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises declined 49.51% to Rs 734.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1454.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.78% to Rs 21961.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25472.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21961.2025472.40 -14 OPM %15.0714.55 -PBDT2750.233169.64 -13 PBT1466.282235.56 -34 NP734.411454.50 -50

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

