Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 49.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.78% to Rs 21961.20 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises declined 49.51% to Rs 734.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1454.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.78% to Rs 21961.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25472.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21961.2025472.4015.0714.552750.233169.641466.282235.56734.411454.50

