Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 240.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 240.19% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 82.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.82.6573.7621.8917.9113.883.997.45-0.773.641.07

