Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 24.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 228.96 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 24.22% to Rs 64.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 228.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.93% to Rs 163.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 832.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 826.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales228.96210.26 9 832.25826.45 1 OPM %32.5427.69 -20.2326.67 - PBDT90.9572.20 26 233.86270.35 -13 PBT87.5468.42 28 219.05255.80 -14 NP64.7752.14 24 163.00191.60 -15

First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

