Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 24.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 24.22% to Rs 64.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 228.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.93% to Rs 163.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 832.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 826.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

