Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 10.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance rose 10.36% to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 178.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.178.54149.6474.7275.5153.5747.9253.5647.9039.9636.21

