Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Management allots 1.19 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Nuvama Wealth Management allots 1.19 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nuvama Wealth Management has allotted 1,19,486 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up, to the employee(s) on exercise of Stock Options/Rights under the Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) and the Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Plan of the Company.

Upon allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 3,61,18,815 equity shares to 3,62,38,301 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declines after weak Q2 performance

Deepak Nitrite Q2 PAT slides 39% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Mukka Proteins Q2 PAT climbs 182% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Nifty trades tad above 25,950; European mrkt advance

DXY steadies near 99.50 mark; End of US govt shutdown likely to pave way for pending economic reports

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story