Nuvama Wealth Management allots 1.19 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Nuvama Wealth Management has allotted 1,19,486 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up, to the employee(s) on exercise of Stock Options/Rights under the Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) and the Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Plan of the Company.

Upon allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 3,61,18,815 equity shares to 3,62,38,301 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

