Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declines after weak Q2 performance

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals slipped 1.05% to Rs 520.65 after the company reported 24.06% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.01 crore on a 0.34% decline in total income to Rs 170.60 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA fell by 14.86% to Rs 32.66 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 38.35 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 28.81 crore, down by 17.17% from Rs 34.78 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals stated that the company is targeting a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore within the next three years, driven by business expansion into high-value product lines and entry into new markets. This goal is part of a broader strategy to achieve a 15-18% annual growth rate, driven by strong performance in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments.

Mahendra Patel, managing director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter, reflecting our continued focus on sustainable growth and value creation. Our growth momentum is supported by expansion into high-value therapeutic segments such as cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT, along with new product introductions and entry into emerging markets. The commissioning of our Bulk Drug Manufacturing Plant and progress at our Cephalosporin facility further strengthen our backward integration and export capabilities. With a debt-free balance sheet, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and enhance long-term shareholder value." Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has been manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations in the domestic market as well as exporting formulations. The company is part of the Lincoln Group, which manufactures pharmaceuticals formulations in categories such as generics, anti-malarial, anti-diabetic, gynaecology products, vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants.