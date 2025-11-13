Deepak Nitrite Q2 PAT slides 39% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Deepak Nitrite's consolidated net profit declined 38.86% to Rs 118.71 crore on 6.40% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,901.89 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) declined 38.25% year on year (YoY) to Rs 163.03 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total expenses shed 1.70% to Rs 1,758.81 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,243.82 crore (down 14.59% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 99.22 crore (up 2.20% YoY).
On segmental front, the revenue from advanced intermediates was at Rs 587.84 crore (down 2.99% YoY) while revenue from phenolics stood at Rs 1,333.46 crore (down 7.62%) during the period under review.
Deepak Nitrite is a leading chemical intermediates producer with a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home and personal care segments. It also manufactures petrochemical-derived intermediates such as phenolics, acetone, and isopropyl alcohol (IPA) for both domestic and international markets.
Shares of Deepak Nitrite shed 0.29% to Rs 1,720.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
