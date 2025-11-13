Mukka Proteins Q2 PAT climbs 182% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Mukka Proteins jumped 6.63% to Rs 26.71 after the company reported a 182.21% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 2.08 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 63.93% YoY to Rs 244.58 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses jumped 58.34% to Rs 240.85 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 152.10 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 280.45 crore (up 117.03% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 8.94 crore (up 7.71% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 782.85% to Rs 9.27 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1.05 crore posted in the same quarter last year.