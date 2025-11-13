Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukka Proteins Q2 PAT climbs 182% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Mukka Proteins Q2 PAT climbs 182% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Mukka Proteins jumped 6.63% to Rs 26.71 after the company reported a 182.21% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 2.08 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 63.93% YoY to Rs 244.58 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses jumped 58.34% to Rs 240.85 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 152.10 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 280.45 crore (up 117.03% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 8.94 crore (up 7.71% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 782.85% to Rs 9.27 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1.05 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 12.13% to Rs 7.39 crore on 29.11% increase in revenue to Rs 415.35 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Mukka Proteins is one of the key players in the fish protein industry in India. It distributes its products within the domestic market and exports them to more than 20 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

