Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management declined 1.36% to Rs 254.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 257.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 1134.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1053.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1134.711053.1052.2953.64364.62368.83339.23347.34254.13257.64

