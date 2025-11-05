Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.17% to Rs 225.26 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 98.15% to Rs 31.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.17% to Rs 225.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.225.26160.7126.2820.4747.9026.2143.1522.4631.1115.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News