Nuvoco to acquire Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy (Gujarat))

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has today signed and executed Securities Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100% of securities of Algebra Endeavour (the holding company of Vadraj Energy (Gujarat)) with JSW Cement, Alpha Alternatives Holdings and Algebra Endeavour.

Algebra is engaged in the business of providing advisory services and investment activities.

Vadraj Energy (Gujarat), being wholly owned subsidiary of Algebra has power plants at Kutch and Surat, the said facilities will be utilized by the Company for its captive power consumption.

