Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 42.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 5959.85 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 42.92% to Rs 189.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 332.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 5959.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5592.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5959.855592.32 7 OPM %19.0720.32 -PBDT977.38989.13 -1 PBT311.69354.82 -12 NP189.98332.84 -43

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

