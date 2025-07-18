Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 42.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 5959.85 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 42.92% to Rs 189.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 332.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 5959.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5592.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5959.855592.3219.0720.32977.38989.13311.69354.82189.98332.84

